RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $69.46 million and approximately $825,399.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00340232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00140879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00181182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

