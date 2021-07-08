Refereum Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 39% against the dollar. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $53.46 million and approximately $18.85 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00057438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.06 or 0.00867762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

