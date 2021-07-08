REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.93). REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.99. 212,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.50. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

