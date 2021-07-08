Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

