Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 225,500 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 943.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of KBR worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in KBR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 473,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 31,154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KBR by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Truist raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

