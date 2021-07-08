Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 667,700 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 278.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

