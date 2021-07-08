Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of American States Water worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWR opened at $82.75 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

