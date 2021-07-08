Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 51,155 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 120.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

