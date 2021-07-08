Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 836,879 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,879 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Sesen Bio worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SESN. TRV GP LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,017,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 482,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $672.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SESN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

