Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 8,699 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.30% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MGIC opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $826.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

