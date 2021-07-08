Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of EMCOR Group worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME stock opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

