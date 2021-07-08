Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 512,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGMO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 199.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 290,577 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 263,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 119,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 165,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

