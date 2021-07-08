Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.52% of Airgain worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 6.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Airgain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

