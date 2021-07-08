Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.22 Million Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.52% of Full House Resorts worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $292.31 million, a PE ratio of 428.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

