Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.26 Million Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 893.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

