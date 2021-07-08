Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.17 Million Holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.75% of MiX Telematics worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $15.15 on Thursday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $367.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

MiX Telematics Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.