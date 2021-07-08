Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.30% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

