Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.46 Million Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.85% of Bel Fuse worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bel Fuse by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 298,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $168.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.55. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.