Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.57 Million Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.30% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,647 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $139.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

