Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.74 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of TriNet Group worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NYSE TNET opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $215,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,452 shares of company stock worth $5,136,893. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.