Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of American Equity Investment Life worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

