Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $10.16 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Kornit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,322,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,742,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

