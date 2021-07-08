Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $10.16 Million Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 297,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Select Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.