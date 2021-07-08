Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,908,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gerdau as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

