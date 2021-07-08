Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Smith & Nephew worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

SNN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

