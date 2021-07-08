Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 103,561 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,561 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Bank OZK worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.