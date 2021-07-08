Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 118,500 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Horizon Bancorp worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after buying an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $728.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.30. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.