Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 143,640 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.79% of DHI Group worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on DHI Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

DHX opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

