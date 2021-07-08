Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,600 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.68% of Titan Machinery worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $235,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $658.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.