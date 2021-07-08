Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 389,670 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 389,670 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Wix.com worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.35.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

