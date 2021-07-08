Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 92,700 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of J2 Global worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $142.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

