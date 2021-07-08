Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 867,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of iClick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $832.90 million, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.53. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

