Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.21% of Par Pacific worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Par Pacific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $958.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.66. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

PARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

