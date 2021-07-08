Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $97.69 million and $7.36 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00055047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00859244 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,559,471 coins and its circulating supply is 156,558,506 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

