REPO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $73,528.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $73,528.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.44 or 0.99463804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00953425 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.