Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio Sells 2,074 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.40. 1,091,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.
RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
