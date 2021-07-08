Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio Sells 2,074 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.40. 1,091,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

