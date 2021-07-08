Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CME Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

CME stock opened at $206.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.60. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

