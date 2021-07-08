Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 8th (BMW, BNR, BOSS, DPW, FIE, INGA, KBX, MT, MTX, PHIA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 8th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.40 ($14.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €242.00 ($284.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

