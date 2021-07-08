Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 8th (BMW, BNR, BOSS, DPW, FIE, INGA, KBX, MT, MTX, PHIA)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 8th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.40 ($14.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €242.00 ($284.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.