Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 8th (ABR, ABUS, AG, AGPIF, ALSMY, ANIOY, APEMY, APRE, ARCO, AUCOY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 8th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from C$43.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from C$2.30 to C$1.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $26.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

