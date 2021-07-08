Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chico’s FAS (CHS)

Chico’s FAS (NYSE: CHS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/29/2021 – Chico’s FAS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “
- 6/28/2021 – Chico’s FAS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “
- 6/22/2021 – Chico’s FAS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “
- 6/18/2021 – Chico’s FAS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “
- 6/10/2021 – Chico’s FAS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “
- 6/9/2021 – Chico’s FAS had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $2.50 to $5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 – Chico’s FAS had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Chico’s FAS was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 6/3/2021 – Chico’s FAS had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Chico’s FAS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “
NYSE CHS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.57.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.