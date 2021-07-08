Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/7/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/18/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/31/2021 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. Importantly, unlike most of the explorers in the basin, it is not significantly exposed to bottlenecks. Moreover, it received prolific Eagle Ford acres from the Carrizo merger, which diversifies its portfolio. Notably, the upstream firm expects gross-operated completed wells for this year in the band of 90-100. Also, the rise in oil prices will boost its profits. The decision of management to shed non-core assets while focusing on more profitable ones is a major positive. It monetized $170 million worth of assets in 2020. Moreover, Callon’s rising operating efficiency is laudable. The company projects total operational capital expenditure for this year at $430 million, signalling a 12% reduction from 2020 levels.”

5/19/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $43.00.

NYSE:CPE opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.66. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

