Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Sells $470,943.00 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46.

NASDAQ RSSS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,020. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Research Solutions by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RSSS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target on the stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

