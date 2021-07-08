Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of RMGGF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,919. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43.
About Resolute Mining
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.