Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,832 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Retail Value worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVI opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Retail Value Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

