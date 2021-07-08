Reviewing Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Quanterix -30.37% -11.92% -9.66%

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Quanterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Quanterix $86.38 million 24.76 -$31.53 million ($1.10) -53.51

Singular Genomics Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Singular Genomics Systems and Quanterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Quanterix 1 0 3 0 2.50

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. Quanterix has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Quanterix.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Quanterix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids. It also provides SP-X instrument that is based on Simoa planar array technology for the measurement of multiplex chemiluminescent immunoassays. The company's products include assay kits and other consumables such as reagents. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, and custom development services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sells its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

