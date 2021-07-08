Reviewing Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial -8.50% -4.13% -0.77%

This table compares Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.53 -$34.78 million ($1.42) -5.97

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallion Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medallion Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.91%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.45%. Given Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Summary

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II beats Medallion Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

