Revolution Populi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,862.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $62,862.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00891149 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

