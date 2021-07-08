Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 105,059 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,732. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.21. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after buying an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

