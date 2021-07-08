REVV (REVV) Achieves Market Cap of $28.34 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $28.34 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.00920638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044226 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

