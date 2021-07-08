Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Shares Down 0.4%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 14,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.